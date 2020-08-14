Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $138.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.69.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.90. 108,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,801. Target has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

