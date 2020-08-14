TD Securities Increases Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Price Target to $25.00

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold Cp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 13,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,658. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

