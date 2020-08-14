TD Securities Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $62.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTRAF. CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Metro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575. Metro has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.