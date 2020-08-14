Teekay (NYSE:TK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.

Shares of NYSE:TK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.84. 83,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,411. Teekay has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

