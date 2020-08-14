TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

TGNA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,789. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 288.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth $104,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

