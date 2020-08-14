Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 720,976 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 173.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

