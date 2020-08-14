Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

TGH traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 23,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

