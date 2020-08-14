TheStreet Downgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to D

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 589,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,080. The stock has a market cap of $679.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 982,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,882,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 317,664 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 434,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 91,076 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 729,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

