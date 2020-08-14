Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,655 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $14,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

