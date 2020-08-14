TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. 4,906,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,557,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

