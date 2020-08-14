TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Lessened by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,907,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

