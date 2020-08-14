TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.89. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 28,587,101 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

