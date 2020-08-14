TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $368.51

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $368.51 and traded as high as $371.50. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $365.50, with a volume of 366,852 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 2.46%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

