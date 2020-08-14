TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

TACT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.85.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 305,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

