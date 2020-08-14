TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.56. 9,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,867. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,894 shares of company stock worth $18,880,456 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TransUnion by 174.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

