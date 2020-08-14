Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 131,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,715. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Trevena by 11.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

