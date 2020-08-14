TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

TRS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.01.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TriMas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TriMas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 105.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

