TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.
TRS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TriMas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TriMas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 105.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.
