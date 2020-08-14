Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.90 at Citigroup

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $2.10 to $1.90 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.05 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trivago has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.02.

TRVG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 1,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.29. Trivago has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

