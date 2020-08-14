Truist Financial Boosts Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $35.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFRC. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 2,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,265. The company has a market cap of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,668. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 95.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kforce by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kforce by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.