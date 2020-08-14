TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $49.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,658. TTEC has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.