Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%.

NYSE TUFN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 3,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,584. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $333.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.