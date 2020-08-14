Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TWST has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,782. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $139,381.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $70,651.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,385.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,980 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,525 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

