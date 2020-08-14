Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $688.50

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $688.50 and traded as high as $749.50. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $734.00, with a volume of 475,078 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.46) in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 874.29 ($11.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 720.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 688.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

