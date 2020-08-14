UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,023. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $569.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.98.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,331,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.