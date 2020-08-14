United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Sells $1,217,475.82 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $160.74. 3,422,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

