United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Sells $1,217,475.82 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82.
NYSE UPS traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $160.74. 3,422,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
