United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.91.
Several analysts recently issued reports on X shares. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,268 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
