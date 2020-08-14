Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UROV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,480. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UROV. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.