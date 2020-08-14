VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on VLOWY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VALLOUREC SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $$7.04 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

