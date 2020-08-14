VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.13

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.13 and traded as high as $31.59. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 41,900 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

