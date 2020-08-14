Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.66. 668,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,417,100. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.