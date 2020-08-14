Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 2,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,862. The company has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

