Veritas Investment Research Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sell

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

OTEX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. 20,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,472. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Open Text by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 20.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 595,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 64.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

