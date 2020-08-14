VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 27th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 37,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

VWDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

