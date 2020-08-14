Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday.

GNHAF stock remained flat at $$139.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products that include Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); and Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency.

