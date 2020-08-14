Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $261.30. 816,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The company has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average of $209.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

