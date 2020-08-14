Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Saybrook Capital NC’s 7th Largest Position

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 5.1% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.87. 359,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,845,498. The firm has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

