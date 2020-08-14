Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.57. 404,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820,662. The company has a market capitalization of $383.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.