Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

VSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vivint Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Vivint Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE VSLR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. 27,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,604. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,459.15. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $54,867.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,125 shares of company stock worth $234,379 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,453,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,679 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 852,766 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 463,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

