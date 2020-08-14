Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.42–0.37 EPS.

Vroom stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. 25,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,821. Vroom has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

