W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $62.28. 524,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

