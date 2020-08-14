Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 956,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $92,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.96. 480,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

