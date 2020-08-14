Wandisco PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Wandisco PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wandisco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wandisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of Wandisco stock remained flat at $$8.15 during trading hours on Friday. Wandisco has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

