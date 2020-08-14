Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in April

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

WDPSF remained flat at $$33.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Monday, May 11th.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

