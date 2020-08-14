Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

WDPSF remained flat at $$33.10 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Monday, May 11th.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

