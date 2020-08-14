Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vertical Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,489. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $241.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,865,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

