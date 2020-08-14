Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

WVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.11. 6,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,548. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $332.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

