Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aug 14th, 2020

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WCUI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 42,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Wellness Center USA has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

