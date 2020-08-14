Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WCUI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 42,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Wellness Center USA has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

