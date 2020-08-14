Wells Fargo & Co Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $70.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 106,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after buying an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,996,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,099,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

