Wells Fargo & Co Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $19.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.27.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 3.42. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,425,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 400.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,571 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 173,031 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

