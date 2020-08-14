Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.37. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,005,185.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,848.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,586. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after buying an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,482,000 after buying an additional 62,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 188,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 103,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.